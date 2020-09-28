South Africa

Bheki Cele to visit family of five murdered in KZN weekend massacre

28 September 2020 - 10:20
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the family of five people who were murdered in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the family of five people who were murdered in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.
Image: GCIS

Police minister Bheki Cele will on Monday visit the family of five people who were shot dead in an apparent hit outside Durban on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE can confirm that two of the people killed are understood to be teachers from the Pinetown district. Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they had received confirmation from the district that two of the victims were employed as teachers.

“We are waiting for the families of the victims to confirm at which school they had been employed. The department is looking into the matter and will communicate further,” he said.

At about 10pm on Saturday night, six people were sitting in their SUV in the KwaNdengezi area outside Durban when three men pulled up in a VW Polo. The men ordered them out of their vehicle and opened fire. Five of the vehicle's occupants were killed and one is in a critical condition in a local hospital.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident to TimesLIVE on Sunday afternoon. “A case of five counts of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened with KwaNdengezi police.

“They ordered the people to get out of the car and shot them execution-style. Nothing was taken from the victims,” she said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Five killed 'execution style' in KZN hit

Six people were shot execution-style in an apparent hit outside Durban on Saturday night, with only one surviving.
News
19 hours ago

Apartheid shooting survivor takes on LA cops

An SA man who witnessed the Strijdom Square massacre ​​is suing the Los Angeles Police Department for police brutality.
News
1 week ago

Finish hero detective's guns-to-gangs work

It's been more than seven years since the whiff of corruption emerged from the Central Firearms Registry in Pretoria, with the suspension of two ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Cape Town tavern owner implicated in Pete Mihalik murder plot killed South Africa
  2. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  3. Xenophobic rhetoric on social media sparks fears of attacks on foreigners in SA South Africa
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X