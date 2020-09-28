‘Moesha didn’t deserve this’: family of teen 'stabbed, beaten by boyfriend'

Less than five months before she was left bloody and bruised — with a crude swear word carved into her forehead — Moesha Magotha suffered a devastating blow when her mother died in a car crash.

Now, the 18-year-old from Port Elizabeth, who was in the car with her mother at the time of the accident, is fighting for her own life in Livingstone Hospital.

She is in a critical condition, HeraldLIVE reported at the weekend.

Days before Magotha was stabbed and beaten, she had allegedly received threatening messages from a man in Alexandria, a 100km from Port Elizabeth, her sister Gail said on Friday.

Gail said her sister and the man had been in a relationship, but Moesha had not known he was married. When she queried his marital status, after being told he had a wife, the man said people were lying and he was single.

He continued to pursue Magotha.

In May, after her mother’s death, she moved back to Port Elizabeth from Alexandria, where she had been living.

When Gail, 22, spoke about the attack on her younger sister, she wavered between anger and sadness.

She said she cannot believe anyone could hurt her sister in such a cruel manner.