Local Getaway

Parys is a budget-friendly paradise for adventurers

Whitewater rafting on the Vaal and a tough hike make for the perfect glamping weekend, writes Davison Mudzingwa

Parys is beguilingly close to Johannesburg. Just over 100km to the south, travellers can easily overlook this Free State town. However, as I was to find out, it is not the distance that matters but the adventure in the distance.



We set off for our glamping weekend with Glamping Adventures on — literally — a black Friday, due to load-shedding. My two travel companions could sense the tension. For the first time in my life I was going whitewater rafting on the fabled Vaal River. Being a novice swimmer, there were many "what ifs" on my mind...