Local Getaway
Parys is a budget-friendly paradise for adventurers
Whitewater rafting on the Vaal and a tough hike make for the perfect glamping weekend, writes Davison Mudzingwa
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Parys is beguilingly close to Johannesburg. Just over 100km to the south, travellers can easily overlook this Free State town. However, as I was to find out, it is not the distance that matters but the adventure in the distance.
We set off for our glamping weekend with Glamping Adventures on — literally — a black Friday, due to load-shedding. My two travel companions could sense the tension. For the first time in my life I was going whitewater rafting on the fabled Vaal River. Being a novice swimmer, there were many "what ifs" on my mind...
