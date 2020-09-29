South Africa

Alleged child sex offender Willem Breytenbach back in Cape Town court

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
29 September 2020 - 10:37
Willem Breytenbach, right, leaves the Cape Town regional court with his lawyer, JC de Jager, after a brief appearance on September 29 2020.
Willem Breytenbach, right, leaves the Cape Town regional court with his lawyer, JC de Jager, after a brief appearance on September 29 2020.
Image: Claire Keeton

Willem Breytenbach, who allegedly sexually abused and raped boys as young as 12 from 1983 to 2019, appeared in the Cape Town regional court on Tuesday.

The case was postponed for further particulars of the dockets to be finalised and allow the defence lawyer, JC de Jager, time to consult Breytenbach.

Author Deon Wiggett exposed the former teacher and Media24 executive as an alleged sexual offender in a series of award-winning podcasts last year, produced for News24. Wiggett has accused Breytenbach of raping him when he was a teenager in 1997. His experiences prompted him to track down fellow survivors of the alleged assaults and rapes, systematically investigating Breytenbach’s alleged predatory track record.

The accused, nicknamed “Bullfrog” by Wiggett, is charged with six cases of sexual assault and one of indecent assault.

On Tuesday morning Breytenbach, dressed in an ill-fitting black suit and a black mask, waited in an isolated corridor away from Court H for the case to commence.

“Sorry, but I cannot comment,” he said when asked about the charges against him.

Before the brief appearance, De Jager said: “We received the charge sheet last night but have not received the particulars of all the dockets. We are waiting for the particulars of one docket.”

The case was postponed to November 17.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Ex-Media 24 man faces four new sexual assault charges

Four new sexual assault charges were laid on Tuesday against former Media 24 employee and teacher Willem Breytenbach.
News
7 months ago

Chilling testimonies and an arrest: What you need to know about My Only Story podcast

A chilling podcast by Deon Wiggett tells the stories of men who were allegedly raped by former teacher and media executive Willem Breytenbach.
News
9 months ago

Male rape in focus: Meet the man behind SA's most talked about podcast

"If you have been raped you start thinking, 'what kind of a person would allow someone to do that to them ... in some way it 'must've been my fault'"
News
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry News
  3. Former intelligence chief urges troops to intervene in ANC News
  4. Two Cape officers took on the gangs — now their sons are in mourning News
  5. Top cop Charl Kinnear was close to cracking 'guns-to-gangs' syndicate before ... News

Latest Videos

'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
'They are coming to attack us': Police call for backup in Lawley as protesters ...
X