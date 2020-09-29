South Africans with heart diseases neglecting treatment because of Covid-19

The Heart and Stroke Foundation SA (HSFSA) is concerned that South Africans suffering from cardiovascular diseases are not getting the medical treatment they require because they fear contracting Covid-19.

HSFSA head Prof Pamela Naidoo told TimesLIVE on World Heart Day on Tuesday: “This is alarming because high-risk patients should always ensure they adhere to their medical treatment plan to avoid fatal consequences.”

According to the foundation, about 225 South Africans die from heart disease, strokes and other circulatory diseases every day.

“Sub-Saharan Africa is a particular problem given that communicable diseases such as HIV, Aids, and TB, and non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease and strokes, diabetes, cancer and so on, have high rates of morbidity and mortality.