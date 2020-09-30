South Africa

Hawks swoop on 'drug trafficking outfits' with dagga, heroin bust in Cape Town

30 September 2020 - 10:03 By Iavan Pijoos
Investigators uncovered a large haul of compressed dagga. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/hanohiki

Two men in their forties will appear in court on Wednesday after being caught allegedly transporting an “assortment of illegal drugs” worth about R2m from a storage facility in Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the bust happened after a tip-off that drugs were being stored in the city.

One of the suspects was arrested while loading three boxes into his vehicle.

“A search was conducted on his vehicle and compressed dagga was found in the three boxes,” said Hani.

“This led the team to search the storage unit where 14 more bales as well as 18 striped bags with compressed dagga valued at about R2m were found and the suspect was arrested.”

A second suspect was spotted at a nearby garage and, when his vehicle was searched, a stash of heroin worth about R60,000 was allegedly found.

The two men, aged 44 and 41, will appear in the Philippi magistrate’s court on drug dealing charges.

TimesLIVE

