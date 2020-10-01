Man who offered bribe after being bust with illegal smokes gets 6 years in jail

Abdi Khani Osman Mohamed, a Limpopo businessman bust with illicit cigarettes who then tried to bribe his way out of trouble, has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Mokopane magistrate’s court handed down the sentence on Wednesday.

Mohamed, who tried to bribe officials with R60,000, was convicted of corruption. He is still due in court to face the charge of dealing in illicit cigarettes. A court date has not yet been determined.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Mohamed's arrest came as a result of a tip-off.

“On Wednesday August 12, the Hawks received a tip-off about a vehicle that was transporting illicit cigarettes. The information was followed up and resulted in the discovery of an illicit cigarettes warehouse in Mokopane town,” he said.

Maluleka said the Hawks seized 42 boxes containing different types of illicit cigarettes, worth more than R700,000.

“Mohamed was subsequently arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes. While the members were busy counting the boxes, the accused arranged with his business associate to offer a R60,000 gratification in exchange for his freedom. Consequently, a charge of corruption was added,” he said.

“The accused was out on R5,000 bail until he was convicted and sentenced recently.”

