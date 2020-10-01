South Africa

Man who offered bribe after being bust with illegal smokes gets 6 years in jail

01 October 2020 - 15:00
A Limpopo businessman bust with illicit cigarettes in August, who then tried to bribe his way out of trouble, was on Wednesday sentenced to six years in jail.
A Limpopo businessman bust with illicit cigarettes in August, who then tried to bribe his way out of trouble, was on Wednesday sentenced to six years in jail.
Image: 123rf.com/marcbruxelle

Abdi Khani Osman Mohamed, a Limpopo businessman bust with illicit cigarettes who then tried to bribe his way out of trouble, has been sentenced to six years in jail.

The Mokopane magistrate’s court handed down the sentence on Wednesday.

Mohamed, who tried to bribe officials with R60,000, was convicted of corruption. He is  still due in court to face the charge of dealing in illicit cigarettes. A court date has not yet been determined.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said Mohamed's arrest came as a result of a tip-off.

“On Wednesday August 12, the Hawks received a tip-off about a vehicle that was transporting illicit cigarettes. The information was followed up and resulted in the discovery of an illicit cigarettes warehouse in Mokopane town,” he said.

Maluleka said the Hawks seized 42 boxes containing different types of illicit cigarettes, worth more than R700,000.

“Mohamed was subsequently arrested for dealing in illicit cigarettes. While the members were busy counting the boxes, the accused arranged with his business associate to offer a R60,000 gratification in exchange for his freedom. Consequently, a charge of corruption was added,” he said.

“The accused was out on R5,000 bail until he was convicted and sentenced recently.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Booze and cigs smuggling in lockdown will take years to undo, says Sars

The SA Revenue Service says that the smuggling of alcohol and cigarettes that resulted due to the ban on the sales of these items during the lockdown ...
News
3 weeks ago

Lockdown cigarette ban helped 51-year-old woman stub out her habit

A human rights researcher said she used the lockdown and the ban on the sale of tobacco products as a way to quit smoking.
News
1 month ago

Cigarette smuggler faces R600,000 fine or five years in jail

A 33-year-old man caught smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R200,000 in May was found guilty on Tuesday, Limpopo police confirmed.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Hawks rescue 11 women in raids on 'brothels' in two towns South Africa
  2. Woman who ‘stole’ millions from Mall of Africa continues to give the cops the ... South Africa
  3. Thunderstorm alert for Gauteng South Africa
  4. State security minister warns of 'coup plot' in Zimbabwe Africa
  5. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi takes shots at Tito Mboweni’s 6 eggs 'snack' South Africa

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X