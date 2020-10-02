South Africa

Businessman Thoshan Panday and former cop appear on graft charges

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
02 October 2020 - 16:17
Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and police officer Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
Image: 123RF/SKYCINEMA

Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday and former police officer Navin Madhoe appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday in connection with corruption relating to a multimillion-rand police tender.

They are accused of corruption linked to 2010 Fifa World Cup police tenders involving about R47m.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said three of the four people for whom arrest warrants were issued were arrested on Friday morning.

“The last accused has been spotted in Cape Town and will not appear with the others as he has not been arrested yet.”

Twala said all four had all been charged with multiple counts of corruption, while three of them face five counts of fraud, two counts of forgery, one count of uttering  (when a person offers as genuine a forged instrument with the intent to defraud).

“The arrests pertain to manipulation of the tender system of the KwaZulu-Natal police services in the period 2010 valued at R47m.”

Panday was released on R100,000 bail while Madhoe was granted R10,000 bail. The third person arrested didn't immediately appear in court.

They are expected to appear in court again on November 11 when the indictment is expected to be served.

TimesLIVE

