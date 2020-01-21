Auditor details how Thoshan Panday 'captured' KZN police in 2010

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how Durban businessman Thoshan Panday allegedly captured top police officials ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

This was detailed by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) auditor Trevor White, who testified at the commission on Tuesday.

White compiled a 400-page forensic report detailing how Panday benefited from R47m worth of taxpayers’ money in contracts awarded to his companies for the tournament.

The commission heard that Panday allegedly bribed former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Mmamonnye Ngobeni to quash a case involving the businessman.

White alleged that Panday did this by paying for the birthday party of Ngobeni’s husband, hosted at upmarket Umhlanga Rocks.