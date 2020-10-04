WATCH | Western Cape's largest dam overflows for the first time in six years

For the first time in nearly six years, the Western Cape's largest dam, Theewaterskloof, is overflowing.

This comes after the dam hit lows of 12.9% at the height of the province's drought in 2018. The dam has a capacity of more than 480m cubic metres, and covers a surface area of 5,059 hectares.

“Over the past five years we have been combating an enormous drought in the Western Cape. The City of Cape Town, home to more than 4m people, was staring a 'Day Zero' in the face at the start of 2018.

“At that stage, the Theewaterskloof Dam was 12.9% full, with the last 10% considered to be unusable. The turnaround has been magnificent,” said Western Cape environmental affairs MEC, Anton Bredell.