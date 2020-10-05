South Africa

SA passes 17,000 Covid-19 related deaths, as 900 new cases recorded

05 October 2020 - 22:29 By TimesLIVE
South Africa now has more than 17,000 Covid-19 related deaths.
South Africa now has more than 17,000 Covid-19 related deaths.
Image: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

SA passed another grim Covid-19 milestone, as more than 17,000 deaths have now been recorded.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night that there were 40 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours.

"This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 17,016," said Mkhize.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 12 where in the Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, five each from Gauteng, and Mpumalanga and four from the Western Cape.

Mkhize also reported that there were 926 new cases of Covid-19 identified in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 682,215.

There have also been 615,684 recoveries recorded -  a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,280,340 tests to date, with 10,714 falling in the latest 24-hour cycle.

READ MORE:

No denial as Trump goes to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump was in a military hospital yesterday for treatment after testing positive for Covid-19
News
2 days ago

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi hopes airline Covid-19 issues are resolved swiftly

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says his office is aware of the issues surrounding maritime and airline crews being treated like passengers ...
Politics
1 day ago

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from Covid-19

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada, better known as Kenzo, who created his label in Paris in the 1970s, died on Sunday, the brand that still ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'Gupta ally Refiloe Mokoena shared in asbestos loot via Ace Magashule' News
  2. 'We can't breathe': Sodi made millions with asbestos deal as Free State ... News
  3. Asbestos audit tender: Sodi funded 'holiday for Nomvula Mokonyane' News
  4. Neighbours at war over 'a lot of noise' News
  5. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked a 'killing machine'
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X