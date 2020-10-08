South Africa

'We will act without fear or favour': Joburg mayor promises action on PPE corruption

08 October 2020 - 17:52
The executive mayor of Johannesburg Geoffrey Makhubo has issued a stern warning to those implicated in the fraud and corruption regarding PPE in the city.
The executive mayor of Johannesburg Geoffrey Makhubo has issued a stern warning to those implicated in the fraud and corruption regarding PPE in the city.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Johannesburg mayor Geoffrey Makhubo has issued a stern warning to those implicated in the fraud and corruption involving personal protective equipment (PPE), saying action will be taken.

He expressed the sentiments on Thursday as he vowed to publicise the outcome of an internal audit report on Covid-19 procurement as soon as it is made available.

“Where there is evidence of wrongdoing, we will act - and do so relentlessly. We will display a shift from what the auditor-general termed a ‘lack of consequence management’ by the previous administration,” said Makhubo.

“The fraud and corruption alleged in the procurement of PPE must be vigorously condemned and our actions will be without fear or favour to those fingered.”

He welcomed a decision by the city to call for a date on which the report would be tabled and considered. 

Bandile Masuku knew about dodgy PPE procurement, SIU says in damning report

A damning SIU report has placed suspended Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku firmly at the centre of dodgy Covid-19 PPE tender procurement processes.
Politics
4 hours ago

“As we stated before, the mayoral committee has received a presentation on the draft report and has given the administration a deadline of Thursday October 8 to respond to the issues raised and for the internal audit to resubmit a final report,” he said.

He said this was in terms of the internal audit standards, which require that those implicated in preliminary findings be afforded an opportunity to respond to the findings before an outcome is made and released. 

Makhubo reaffirmed that the intention of his office was to provide a copy of the final report to council, accompanied by a plan of action on its recommendations once finalised.

“We will deal with the matters arising from the report swiftly and decisively,” said Makhubo, emphasising a commitment made last week to keep the people of Johannesburg informed and ensure consequences for those found in the wrong.

“We are a transparent government and we seek to demonstrate this through action on our commitment to good governance and practice. We have stated previously and wish to reiterate it once more that the government of local unity is intolerant to corruption and malfeasance.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANC backs Hawks, SIU, even as they nab party backers

Party wants to tackle the matter of the ‘politically exposed’ doing business with the state
Politics
2 days ago

Bank accounts frozen as SIU takes on PPE fraud — but Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku's is not one of them

Suspended Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku might be named among 44 respondents that the Special Investigating Unit has flagged over allegedly dodgy ...
News
2 days ago

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku to know his fate by Friday

Suspended Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's future in the job will be known by Friday at the latest, the provincial government confirmed on ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Two-car smash between PE man and ex-wife leaves trail of destruction South Africa
  2. WATCH | Catching the 'Table Mountain killer': How a ranger tracked the ... South Africa
  3. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  4. Warning letter for refusing to do the 'Jerusalema' dance challenge is a no-no South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa's endorsement of R84bn Mooikloof mega-project 'a slap in the face', ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X