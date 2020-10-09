South Africa

Nehawu alleges corrupt relationship between Blade Nzimande and NSFAS administrator

09 October 2020 - 13:18 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randall Carolissen says allegations against him are offensive and baseless. File photo.
National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator Randall Carolissen says allegations against him are offensive and baseless. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The National Education and Health Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday submitted a presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee on multiple allegations of maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). 

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta says the appointment of Dr Randall Carolissen as administrator did not solve their challenges.  

“We thought the appointment of the new administration would be a Panado to our headache. We’ve seen foreign tendencies in this institution, a replica of the rogue unit was duplicated in this institution. It doesn’t have policies; you have a principal that does as he pleases,” said Kweleta.  

The union's main concern was an allegedly questionable relationship between the minister of higher education Blade Nzimande and Carolissen.  

“Minister Blade Nzimande extended the term of the administration for four months from September to December 2020. This was done silently, without the Government Gazette or consultation with stakeholders. The minister did not consult key stakeholders before the extension. Nehawu and Sasco were not consulted,” said Nehawu.

IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande says students and staff affected by Covid-19 will receive counselling

Here's how life at universities and colleges will be different under lockdown level 1.
Politics
1 week ago

“This appointment places serious constraints on the fiscus due to lack of funds in government. The extension of all advisers amounts to fruitless and wasteful expenditure as they all earn around R2m a year each.

“In addition to salaries, each adviser receives a package which includes unlimited flights home (similar to MPs), month-to-month car rentals, airport shuttles and V&A luxury apartments.”   

They alleged that proper recruitment processes were not followed.  

“No process followed for the recruitment of the executive management to create the minister’s preferred candidates,” added Nehawu.  

'Offensive and baseless'

Carolissen disputed the allegations. “We want to put it out there that we don't agree with these allegations. We will co-operate with any legitimate process regarding these allegations. Some of the statements are factually incorrect,” he said.

“We are taking these allegations very seriously. They are offensive and baseless. I reject allegations of a corrupt relationship between me and the minister. I am acquainted with people in the sector - I have worked with many people in my career.”

Carolissen added that he had previously appointed people he worked with before or taught, but always followed proper channels.

Varsity hawker has trust in education

Though student life was no walk in the park for Mutshidzi Ligege, he never allowed indolence to stand in the way of his dream to finish his studies ...
News
1 week ago

Nehawu alleged that the institution continues to operate on a build-as-you-go mode of operation. 

“There are glitches in the system. When the students apply, the system cannot confirm their application. Human intervention is needed,” said the union.

There was also a problem with “Sassa validation and home affairs (the application goes through without these stages). This leads to NSFAS funding the deceased, government officials and students above the threshold. This creates confusion and disadvantages students who should be funded. NSFAS does not have a reliable source to verify incomes of applicants.”

The union went on: “There is no stable platform for applications at NSFAS. A student applies for funding but the application gets withdrawn without anyone touching the system. About 20,000 students were affected by the hand of God during 2019 application cycle. This means if the application is withdrawn, it cannot be processed any further.

“In other instances, the hand of God can withdraw the application after the student has been funded. The impact is that the student will not be able to register.”

The union is demanding the removal of the administrator as it deems his contract extension unlawful and irregular.

It is also demanding an independent forensic investigation to be conducted and for some members to be suspended, the dissolution of disciplinary hearings and a freezing of positions and recruitment processes.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Minister Lindiwe Zulu promises outstanding Covid relief grants will be paid on time

Zulu urged those dependent on the income not to panic and that outstanding payments will be made.
News
1 day ago

Convert Covid-19 relief grant into 'basic income guarantee': Nzimande

The grant has offered a survival lifeline to millions, says the SACP leader.
Politics
4 days ago

Government and Nehawu agree more talks are needed to address workers' grievances

The government and the country's largest public sector trade union, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), have agreed to ...
Politics
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Is Malema dividing SA with calls for 'ground forces' to attend Senekal trial? ... South Africa
  2. KZN's multibillion-rand iconic Umhlanga Arch in a league of its own South Africa
  3. 'Anarchy is not the answer': Thuli Madonsela calls out AfriForum for defending ... South Africa
  4. Welcome to Parys, town of no lights and little love for the municipality News
  5. 'Move over cowards' Julius Malema calls on 'ground forces' to attend Senekal ... South Africa

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far
X