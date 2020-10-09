Nehawu alleges corrupt relationship between Blade Nzimande and NSFAS administrator

The National Education and Health Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Friday submitted a presentation to a parliamentary portfolio committee on multiple allegations of maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Nehawu provincial secretary Eric Kweleta says the appointment of Dr Randall Carolissen as administrator did not solve their challenges.

“We thought the appointment of the new administration would be a Panado to our headache. We’ve seen foreign tendencies in this institution, a replica of the rogue unit was duplicated in this institution. It doesn’t have policies; you have a principal that does as he pleases,” said Kweleta.

The union's main concern was an allegedly questionable relationship between the minister of higher education Blade Nzimande and Carolissen.

“Minister Blade Nzimande extended the term of the administration for four months from September to December 2020. This was done silently, without the Government Gazette or consultation with stakeholders. The minister did not consult key stakeholders before the extension. Nehawu and Sasco were not consulted,” said Nehawu.