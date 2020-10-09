Premier David Makhura fires Bandile Masuku as Gauteng health MEC

Gauteng premier David Makhura has fired health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku after a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on allegations of corruption related to PPE procurement in his department.

In a media briefing on Friday, Makhura said he decided to discharge Masuku as the SIU had found that he failed in executing his duties in terms of government procurement laws and other related policies.

“Based on their finding where they say the MEC has failed to execute his functions in compliance with the constitution and the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act], I have decided as the premier of the province to discharge Dr Bandile Masuku from his responsibilities as the Gauteng MEC for health,” said Makhura.

“I have taken into cognisance the contribution MEC Masuku played in improving the department of health since his appointment in May 2019 and the leadership that he provided during Covid-19 is undisputable.”

He said based on its finding, the SIU had recommended that the premier should take administrative action against Masuku over his suitability to hold office as the responsible MEC for health.