Varsity hawker has trust in education

29 September 2020 - 11:47 By Promise Marupeng
Mutshidzi Ligege sold snacks at the University of Venda to fund his studies
Image: Supplied

Though student life was no walk in the park for Mutshidzi Ligege, he never allowed indolence to stand in the way of his dream to finish his studies and become a lecturer.

Ligege sold snacks at varsity to fund his studies and to sustain himself throughout his years at the University of Venda until he graduated with an honours degree in media studies two weeks ago.

“I completed my [bachelor] degree in 2018 after a four-year programme. When I graduated I had already enrolled for honours. I had faith I would finish it too,” the 26-year-old said.

