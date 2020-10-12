'Nobody is above the law': Police chief on latest arrest of high-ranking cop

“My position regarding criminality by members within the ranks of the SAPS has been made clear by the arrest of a multitude of SAPS members by a task team reporting to me on investigations into vehicle-marking-tender fraud, as well as our support for the ID in respect of the blue-light-tender fraud investigation,” said Sitole.

Mgwenya and other suspects who were recently arrested join former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Lt-Gen Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena (retired divisional commissioner), Brig James Ramanjalum, Maj-Gen Ravichandran Pillay, Col Thomas Dumas Marima and Sgt Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa.

Others who are also allegedly involved are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews, Vimpie Manthata and a company represented by its director.

They all face similar charges.

Sitole added that interventions had been put in place to ensure service delivery in the absence of Mgwenya.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, police minister Bheki Cele said: “I repeat that whenever a member of the SA Police Service, it doesn't matter who or what rank is, is arrested, it doesn’t give us comfort. It's not a good feeling, but it's correct.

“It's correct that when a case has been investigated and it's found that somebody has done something wrong, it's correct to arrest that person. It's a sad feeling, no doubt about it. Especially the latest arrests.”

He said he received the information about Mgwenya's arrest on Monday morning.

“It's a situation that leaves you sad but, again, it will leave you perplexed if the right thing is not done. We just wish that it continues, goes to court and the court tells us what really happened,” he said.

