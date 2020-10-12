Twenty shacks ignited in five minutes in experiment

An experiment by the Fire Engineering Research Unit at Stellenbosch University (FireSUN) has shown how rapidly fires can spread in informal settlements, even under light wind conditions. Twenty shacks were ignited in five minutes.

Prof Richard Walls, who led the experiment, said: “We knew fires spread fast in informal settlements, but we never expected it to be this fast. The wind speed was only 15-20km/h and it pushed straight through all the homes.

“If a southeaster is blowing, the fire would spread even faster and it would be very difficult to contain.”

Temperatures of 1,000°C were reached within a minute.

“After about 16 minutes, there were hardly any homes left standing. There was simply a pile of scrap metal lying on the ground. Temperatures of up to about 1,200°C were measured, and flames many metres high emerged from the dwellings.”