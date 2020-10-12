Africa

Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro, says Tanzania National Parks service

12 October 2020 - 10:24 By Reuters
Tanzanian authorities are battling a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro.
Tanzanian authorities are battling a fire on Mount Kilimanjaro.
Image: 123Rf/sopotniccy

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon and authorities were trying to contain it, Tanzania National Parks service (Tanapa) said.

The parks service posted a blurry photograph on its Twitter account of what appeared to be Mount Kilimanjaro with several pockets of flames burning on it, with the message: "A fire emerged on Mount Kilimanjaro this afternoon. Efforts in containing it are going on. More details to follow."

Tanapa official Pascal Shelutete told Reuters by phone on Sunday evening that he had no further details.

Mount Kilimanjaro is Africa’s highest peak  at nearly 6,000m above sea level. Around 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro annually.

MORE:

Catch the Great Migration from your couch with the Serengeti Show Live

When lockdown happened, a hospitality team with no guests decided to stay on in Tanzania's famous national park and bring this phenomenal event to ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Zoleka Mandela to climb Mount Kilimanjaro for those fighting cancer

Zoleka is working out to prepare for the big climb
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

WATCH | Ukhozi FM’s Mroza gets a hero’s welcome after conquering Kilimanjaro

#SheIsPower our Mroza, welcome back home, we are proud of you!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
Man accused of inciting fiery Senekal protest faces terrorist charges after ...
X