Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro, says Tanzania National Parks service

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro on Sunday afternoon and authorities were trying to contain it, Tanzania National Parks service (Tanapa) said.

The parks service posted a blurry photograph on its Twitter account of what appeared to be Mount Kilimanjaro with several pockets of flames burning on it, with the message: "A fire emerged on Mount Kilimanjaro this afternoon. Efforts in containing it are going on. More details to follow."