South Africa

WATCH | #FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's next

12 October 2020 - 13:05 By TimesLIVE

“You don't realise you were traumatised until you are kind of looking back,” reflects Jordan Peters, a former University of Cape Town law student and FMF activist.

October marks five years since the beginning of the nationwide #FeesMustFall protests. The journey has been a long one, filled with trauma and loss, according to those who were part of the movement.

Some students who were involved are yet to complete their studies, not only because of a lack of funding but also because they had to repeat modules or academic years due to failing.

Thirty-year-old Moeletsi Sekgololo from Tshwane University of Technology attests to this.

“You can't do two things at once. You can't champion student issues and also pass in class,” he says, adding: “Sometimes being a comrade is not nice.”

Busisiwe Seabe, 25, a master's student at the University of Witwatersrand, led the protests on campus. She reflects on death and loss. Having been shot five times, she questions whether the sacrifices were worth it.

She says she no longer cries, as all her tears were “left in the movement”.

While various campuses have begun to take strides to transform higher education, the goal to have decolonised, free and quality higher education across the country is yet to be met.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

#FeesMustFall: ‘It was emotionally, psychologically and physically draining’

Chumani Maxwele was suspended three times and expelled twice from UCT for his involvement in the protests
News
7 hours ago

‘My parents didn’t want me to join, but they were struggling to pay my fees’

Some students have lost years of their lives since taking part in Fees Must Fall protests, but they’d do it again
News
21 hours ago

How #FeesMustFall led a student leader to her dream job

The protest cost Minnie Ntuli her degree, but it opened doors she never imagined possible
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Show us the money': Zuma's finances in spotlight as Zondo loses patience with ... News
  2. Eastern Cape MEC Sindiswa Gomba in fresh row over honours degree bid News
  3. ANC seeks taxpayer millions as private funders close taps News
  4. Tito Mboweni hits back: why is cooking associated with me getting a wife? South Africa
  5. Thuli Madonsela gets tongues wagging over condolences for Willem de Klerk South Africa

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall then and now: Activists reflect on trauma, sacrifice and what's ...
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X