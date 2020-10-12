WATCH | Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin Horner's death

The brutal murder of 21-year-old Brendin Horner in the Free State town of Paul Roux led to a fiery protest in neighbouring Senekal on October 6 2020.

Horner was found beaten, strangled and tied to a wire fence about 100m from his family home on October 2 2020.

The young farmer was murdered exactly one year after being employed by the Scheepers family as a farm manager at the Bloukruin Boerdery.

Farm owner Gilly Scheepers suspects that Brendin may have crossed paths with local stock thieves.

"Here is a syndicate that operates in the 40km radius of Paul Roux. If you come in their way, they take you out. I’m not an expert but I think that’s what happened to Brendin, he was at a specific place at the wrong time and the guys who came to steal the sheep took him out," Scheepers says.