Company operating with 'fake' truck licences closed down in Kameeldrift

A transport company in Kameeldrift, northern Pretoria, was closed down on Tuesday morning for allegedly operating 10 of its 19 trucks with false vehicle licences.

This has allegedly been happening for years, costing licensing departments just over R5m in licence fees.

The early morning raid at the company by the national traffic police's specialised unit, the Falcons, followed the arrests of two truck drivers from the company who were caught with false vehicle licence discs last Friday.

It was discovered during the raid that the company had allegedly displayed fake vehicle discs on 10 of its 19 heavy vehicles.

It is alleged the company failed to renew vehicle licence discs from 2012, resulting in R5.3m in outstanding licence fees.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said a further investigation was being conducted to determine the source of the fake licence documents.

He said a case of fraud has been opened against the company’s operator.

Zwane said the company is not allowed to operate the vehicles on any public road before the conclusion of investigations.

The RTMC urged members of the public to help it to eliminate fraud and corruption within the road transport sector.

TimesLIVE