WATCH | Durban runaway truck accident 'could have been avoided'

According to the witness, the entire situation could have been avoided if the metro police officer on the scene had done his job properly.

“I am very disappointed in my observation of the traffic officer on scene, who did not contain the first accident scene in any way whatsoever, which resulted in the second accident,” he said.

“He was supposed to ask the truck driver for something called a plastic chock, which is very common and is placed underneath the wheel to brace it so that it doesn't roll.”

He said this should have been standard procedure for the cop when dealing with a stationary truck.

“This begs the question: do they induct their officers? If they do, what are the exact protocols that first respondents on scene are supposed to implement to contain an accident scene? Because in this case I'm sure certain protocols were not followed.”

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad dismissed allegations that the metro policeman failed to properly control the accident scene.

He said the members had been attending to an accident when the truck was stopped at the scene.

“It is alleged that a truck had stopped at the accident scene and the driver was questioned by metro police. He had alighted from the truck and it is alleged that the truck started to move forward. As a result, the truck gained momentum and crashed into a few vehicles at the first scene of the accident and proceeded down the road, where it veered off into a fence and into a house.”