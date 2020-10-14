Loss of ubuntu: Why crimes are so vicious

An angry mob recently torched a Limpopo man's home, shop and vehicle and killed his livestock after accusing him of murder. In the same province, a 51-year-old father is believed to have committed suicide by setting alight his home using a “highly flammable substance”, police said. The fire also killed his two children, aged nine and 13.

Last week, two suspects were arrested for the murder of 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner in Senekal, Free State. The court appearance of the suspects was met with a violent protest that saw a police vehicle torched and a 51-year-old businessman arrested for his role in the mass action. The businessman was denied bail on Tuesday. The two murder suspects are due to appear in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

The brutality of other recent crimes includes a bus driver set alight and murdered in Lawley, a Katlehong girl, 8, murdered and raped, a Soshanguve woman allegedly abducted and killed for muthi, and a 94-year-old woman's teeth knocked out during an assault at a home for the elderly. In Pretoria, an athlete was ambushed by three men who assaulted, kicked and stripped him, and hit him with rocks. In Hartswater, two elderly parents and their daughter were robbed and murdered.

Lockdown created focus on self

Cooper said with the outbreak of the coronavirus and the lockdown to prevent the spread of infection, people were confined in their spaces, creating a culture of individualism and a focus on the self instead of the collective.

“People have been in confined spaces and focusing on their own needs rather ‘our needs’ together. The spirit of ubuntu has been destroyed.

“All those things are creating an opportunity for violence to take place. There is rage and anger among our people. We are left with our own resources,” Cooper said.

With the Covid-19 pandemic pushing people to poverty and unemployment, crime has become the only solution to daily problems. This, Cooper said, leads to violent behaviour.

“When people go out to rob and see it works for them, they become vicious.

“We’ve got to unlearn bad habits by changing our socialisation and education. Our men need to act better. You cannot be seen to be striking a woman and a child. There is a fracture in our sense of self,” Cooper said.