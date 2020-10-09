PODCAST | A most dangerous criminal: Moehydien Pangaker

In this week’s Spotlight Minisode, True Crime South Africa looks at some of the cases that have shocked us in the media in the past few weeks, including the murders of three children and the brutal slaying of 21-year-old farmer Brendin Horner.

We delve into the developing investigation into Moehydien Pangaker as he awaits his trial for the murder of eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

We also chat to two people who knew William van der Merwe - AKA "The Screwdriver Rapist" - in the 1970s, and discover the personality traits that made him such a dangerous offender.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: