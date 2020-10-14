Senekal businessman accused of violent protest appeals bail denial

Lawyers for Senekal businessman Andre Pienaar have filed a notice of appeal to have their client released on bail.

The application was filed in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Pienaar appeared in court in Senekal on Wednesday for a bail application after he was arrested for his role in a violent protest a week ago. He was denied bail.

In the filed notice, seen by TimesLIVE, the lawyers argue that the court erred in making pronouncements on the merits of the matter, essentially concluding that Pienaar had assaulted a police officer.

“This gives the impression that the denial of bail is used as a form of anticipatory punishment,” the application notes.