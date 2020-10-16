'No one sleeps at a post office for fun': SA welcomes R350 Covid-19 grant extension

Ramaphosa said the government had paid about R40bn in additional support, which reached more than 6 million beneficiaries and about 17 million citizens from poor households.

“We will be extending the special Covid-19 grant by a further three months. This will maintain a temporary expansion of social protection and allow the labour market sufficient time to recover,” he said.

“As these and other recovery measures are being rolled out, we need to do everything in our means to provide support to those in society who continue to face hunger and distress.”

SA Communist Party president Blade Nzimande called on the government two weeks ago to convert the grant to a “universal basic income guarantee”.

“The special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 per month has offered a survival lifeline to millions. But that grant is due to expire at the end of this month. We cannot allow this to happen,” Nzimande said.

Cosatu endorsed the extension and said it is a “basis for the basic income grant".