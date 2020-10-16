South Africa

Road to Senekal closed as skirmishes surround Horner accused bail bids

16 October 2020 - 12:37 By TimesLIVE
A brick allegedly thrown at bikers, farmers and community members in Senekal by EFF supporters.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

Free State police announced on Friday that the N5 road running through Senekal had been temporarily closed.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said only motorists leaving Senekal in the direction of Winburg or Bethlehem would be allowed to leave the town.

He said the following alternative routes can be used:

  • from Bloemfontein - Winburg, Marquad, Clocolan, Ficksburg, Fouriesburg, Bethlehem;
  • from Bethlehem - Fouriesburg, Ficksburg, Clocolan, Ladybrand, then N8;
  • Johannesburg - use R707 Arlington, then at the N5 junction join R70 to Rosendal, then Ficksburg;
  • Ventersburg - avoid R70 and use N1;
  • Steynrus - avoid R720.

“Motorists will be informed as soon as the road is open again. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Makhele said.

Tensions were high in Senekal on Friday, as two men arrested in connection with the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 21, applied for bail. 

EFF supporters gathered in the main road threw rocks, bricks and empty beer bottles at a group who attempted to pass.

A little earlier, the red berets - carrying golf clubs, sticks and knobkerries - shouted “shoot, shoot, shoot,” towards farmers, bikers and members of community.

Police nyalas and armed police officers remained on high alert.

TimesLIVE

