COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

October 18 2020 - 07:45

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

More than 39.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,105,938​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS