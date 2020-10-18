South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

18 October 2020 - 07:46 By TimesLIVE
A man is detained as protesters demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, amid a second-wave national coronavirus lockdown, in Jerusalem October 18 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Ammar Awad

October 18 2020 - 07:45

More than 39.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,105,938​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

-REUTERS

