COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938

October 18 2020 - 07:45
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 39.51 million, death toll at 1,105,938
More than 39.51 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,105,938 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS