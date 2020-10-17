Pitso Mosimane steers Al Ahly to 2-0 win against Wydad in Casablanca

Pitso Mosimane has steered new club Al Ahly to a dominant 2-0 win against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on Saturday night, in the first leg of their 2019-20 Caf Champions League semifinal.

Now, just three weeks after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns to become the first black African to coach the Egyptian giants Ahly - Africa's Club of the 20th Century - Mosimane stands on the verge of contesting his second Champions League final.

Mosimane famously steered Sundowns to the 2016 Caf Champions League title, beating Ahly's bitter Cairo foes Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate in the final.

That achievement, and Sundowns' subsequent exploits reaching each Champions League group stage, and two quarterfinals and a semifinal, after 2016, set Mosimane on the path to joining Africa's most successful club Ahly this month, the eight-time winners of the Champions League.

On Saturday night a superbly organised Ahly put in a masterclass at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, in a high-class semifinal.

Mohamed Magdi put the Egyptian club ahead in just the fourth minute, and Ahly continued to push hard for a second, which duly arrived via Tunisian defender Ali Maloul from the penalty spot in the 62nd.