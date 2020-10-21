Cape Town allows disputed golf course to continue operating, with conditions

Cape Town has renewed the controversial 10-year lease for the Rondebosch Golf Club in principle, increasing its annual tariff tenfold.

The city has also introduced a two-year cancellation clause to allow easy access to the property in case it considers different use of the land.

In a statement, the city’s mayoral committee said the in principle approval will be placed on the city council’s agenda for October 29.

“The current lessee is a registered not-for-profit organisation and will be responsible for the estimated R6m annual maintenance and security cost of the property, aside from the R10,000 per annum golf tariff applicable to all courses on city land for the 2020/21 financial year,” the city said.

In January, when the city sought approval from the council to extend the golf course lease by another decade, the activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi accused the city of “subsidising the wealthy elite” by charging a very low rental fee for the land.