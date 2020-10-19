News

‘I live in Covid-19 and not even the snakes will chase me away’

Made homeless by lockdown, hundreds have settled on a Cape nature reserve and are refusing to budge

19 October 2020 - 20:00

Nombini Mafilikana has a reptile phobia, but her home is in the heart of snake territory.

Mafilikana, 47, admitted this week that she invaded their territory. But she said she had nowhere else to live, and because Driftsands Nature Reserve, Cape Town, stood vacant she moved in...

