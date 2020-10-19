‘I live in Covid-19 and not even the snakes will chase me away’
Made homeless by lockdown, hundreds have settled on a Cape nature reserve and are refusing to budge
19 October 2020 - 20:00
Nombini Mafilikana has a reptile phobia, but her home is in the heart of snake territory.
Mafilikana, 47, admitted this week that she invaded their territory. But she said she had nowhere else to live, and because Driftsands Nature Reserve, Cape Town, stood vacant she moved in...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.