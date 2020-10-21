South Africa

Motorists could soon get fines and notices via WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail

21 October 2020 - 06:12
Traffic fines and other infringement notices could soon be served electronically.
Traffic fines and other infringement notices could soon be served electronically.
Image: Lucky Nxumalo

Traffic fines and other infringement notices could soon be served electronically.

This is according to the latest draft of the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences (Aarto) bill that suggests motorists receive their notices via WhatsApp, SMS or e-mail.

The draft regulations, which are open for public opinion until December, also explain how the country’s new demerit system will be implemented.

Traffic fines and notices are presently issued via registered mail through the post office or in person.

The new regulations, if passed, will allow authorities to send electronic infringement notices by using data taken from a number of sources. The regulations will be introduced in Tshwane and Johannesburg before being implemented countrywide.

According to the draft, reminders will be sent to those who are late in making payments.

Contact information will be collected so the department of transport can send the notices. The department will get the information from previous documentation, and changes of address for vehicle registration and driving licences on the Aarto website.

What you need to know about the demerit system for road users

The new demerit system for SA road users is now law.
News
1 year ago

Aarto provides a demerit points system in which a person, operator or company pays the penalty and has points issued when a traffic infringement is committed.

The system also rewards law-abiding road users as it reduces one point every three months down to zero demerit points if no contraventions occur.

Once the demerit system takes effect, the maximum number of points a motorist can accrue is 12 points. Each driver will begin with zero points, and a fine and points will be meted out for each contravention.

Depending on the severity of the offence, one to six points are allocated for offences. If a driver collects more than 12 points, it will result in the suspension of their driving licence. Three suspensions will result in its cancellation.

Failing to pay traffic fines can lead to a block on obtaining a driver's licence and an administrative fee, in addition to other penalties.

The driver may apply for the return of the licence on expiry of the suspension period.

Demerit points will be reduced for all persons and operators at a flat rate of one point every three months, or as otherwise prescribed, except when it is evident the process has been deliberately delayed to obtain a reduction in points.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

60% of Gauteng commuters spend more than 10% of incomes on transport

The coronavirus pandemic has added another burden to Gauteng's poor: they are paying more for transport.
News
5 days ago

Drunk health department official driving state vehicle must face music

The EFF in the Eastern Cape wants stringent action to be taken against a provincial health department official who allegedly blacked out behind the ...
News
1 week ago

New law's demerit system for drivers delayed due to Covid-19: department

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act has been delayed due to Covid-19, the transport department confirmed on Tuesday.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Straight to the cop: Zondo zeroes in on Bheki Cele News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. 'Zondo vul'igate' - Julius Malema responds to reported investigations by the ... South Africa
  4. 'I don't have anything to hide': Malema as Zondo guns for EFF leader, allies News
  5. Chinese bakkie won’t be called the 'Poer' in SA news

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X