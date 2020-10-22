South Africa

Bail verdict due today in Senekal trial of duo accused of Brendin Horner murder

22 October 2020 - 12:14

Judgment is expected to be handed down later on Thursday in the bail application of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrate's court. They are accused of murdering Horner by stabbing him multiple times and tying him to a pole on October 2.

During their previous appearance, the prosecutor told the court that results for DNA samples extracted from a knife, the rope used to strangle Horner and clothes found at the scene could take up to 40 days to finalise.

However, the prosecutor - who cannot be named or have his pictures taken due to a court order - conceded that one of the DNA samples lifted from Horner’s bakkie did not match one of the accused, while the sample taken from the other accused was inconclusive and could not be analysed.

“Two samples were taken from the accused to match them with DNA found in the bakkie. One of the samples came back defective and the other one did not match,” the prosecutor said.

New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' evidence

The blood samples lifted from Brendin Horner’s bakkie do not match those of the two men accused of his murder, the Senekal magistrate’s court heard ...
News
1 day ago

The prosecutor said the tests were conducted by a Saps-accredited private laboratory.

Investigating officer Capt Gerhardus Myburgh previously told the court that investigations were not yet concluded and that results of palm prints lifted from the crime scene were outstanding.

Mahlamba’s lawyer Joseph Kgoelenya argued that there was nothing linking his client to Horner’s murder and that the state's case was weak and based on circumstantial evidence.

Machini Motloung, Matlaletsa’s lawyer, argued that the state had no evidence against his client.

Motloung argued that Myburgh was biased in his investigations as he accepted circumstantial evidence given to him by witnesses which was inconsistent with the alibi provided by Matlaletsa’s wife.

Kgoelenya and Motloung argued that their clients' release on bail would not cause public unrest and that they would not interfere with investigations and witnesses.

SowetanLIVE

