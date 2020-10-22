Bail verdict due today in Senekal trial of duo accused of Brendin Horner murder

Judgment is expected to be handed down later on Thursday in the bail application of two men accused of murdering 21-year-old Paul Roux farm manager Brendin Horner.

Sekola Matlaletsa and Sekwetja Mahlamba are expected to appear in the Senekal magistrate's court. They are accused of murdering Horner by stabbing him multiple times and tying him to a pole on October 2.

During their previous appearance, the prosecutor told the court that results for DNA samples extracted from a knife, the rope used to strangle Horner and clothes found at the scene could take up to 40 days to finalise.

However, the prosecutor - who cannot be named or have his pictures taken due to a court order - conceded that one of the DNA samples lifted from Horner’s bakkie did not match one of the accused, while the sample taken from the other accused was inconclusive and could not be analysed.

“Two samples were taken from the accused to match them with DNA found in the bakkie. One of the samples came back defective and the other one did not match,” the prosecutor said.