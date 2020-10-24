South Africa

Eastern Cape cops injured after opening fire — on each other

24 October 2020 - 15:22
The injured police were taken to hospital after the shoot-out. Stock photo.
The injured police were taken to hospital after the shoot-out. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Igor Stevanovic

Two police officers are recovering in hospital after a shoot-out between different units which descended on a business in East London.

DispatchLIVE reported on Saturday that the incident happened on Buffalo Street when members of the K9 and crime prevention units exchanged fire with crime intelligence and provincial organised crime units. It may have been triggered by a case of mistaken identity.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Thursday were being investigated.

Soci said two SAPS members were injured during the shoot-out.

Independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola was aware of the incident.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Hawks swoop on two 'bogus' Eastern Cape doctors

Two allegedly bogus Eastern Cape doctors were arrested by the Hawks and police for practicing medicine without valid licences or the necessary ...
News
3 days ago

Cop who shot alleged hijacker dead is under investigation by Ipid

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating the death of a man who was shot by a Durban metro police ...
News
1 day ago

School principal gunned down in his office

A principal was gunned down in his office, a teacher hijacked and a safety officer screening pupils for Covid-19 symptons killed in two violent ...
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hawks nab director of company over R4.8m fraud in OR Tambo Municipality South Africa
  2. Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri earns over R500,000 a month South Africa
  3. Husband of one of businesswomen gunned down in Polokwane arrested South Africa
  4. Army general on 'special leave' after high-flying wife's arrest for fraud South Africa
  5. New twist in Brendin Horner murder case, lawyers question 'circumstantial' ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...
X