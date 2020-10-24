Eastern Cape cops injured after opening fire — on each other
24 October 2020 - 15:22
Two police officers are recovering in hospital after a shoot-out between different units which descended on a business in East London.
DispatchLIVE reported on Saturday that the incident happened on Buffalo Street when members of the K9 and crime prevention units exchanged fire with crime intelligence and provincial organised crime units. It may have been triggered by a case of mistaken identity.
Provincial police spokesperson Col Sibongile Soci told TimesLIVE on Saturday that the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Thursday were being investigated.
Soci said two SAPS members were injured during the shoot-out.
Independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola was aware of the incident.
TimesLIVE
