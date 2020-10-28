ANC MP Bongani Bongo released on R10,000 bail for 'fraudulent' land sale

All were charged earlier on Wednesday morning together with four companies. They face 69 counts. The four companies are:

The Little River Trading 156 (Pty) Ltd;

Broad Market Trading 204 (Pty) Ltd;

Bongiveli CC; and

Pfuka Afrika CC.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the real owner of the farm, Petrus Johannes van Tonder, was paid only R15m for the farm from the R37.5m.

The money was paid into the trust account of Singwane Attorneys, in their capacity as conveyancer appointed by the department.

Van Tonder paid R1.5m commission to Pam Golding as estate agents for the transaction.

Singwane, not instructed by the department, allegedly paid R22.5m to Little River Trading, which, the state alleges, enabled the accused to steal the money.

The two Bongo brothers were released on R10,000 bail and they were warned to appear again in March next year.

The court was still hearing the bail applications of the rest of the accused on Wednesday afternoon.

TimesLIVE