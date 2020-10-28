Zindzi Mandela 'confirmed Malema could enter Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's gravesite', court told

He said at the time he was responsible for protecting the president, former presidents and ministers who were the only people allowed at Madikizela-Mandela's burial site.

The rest, he said, were told would remain at the stadium where funeral proceedings would be streamed via satellite TV.

During cross-examination, however, Hodes told Venter that “the late Zindzi Mandela had confirmed that Malema's vehicle was part of the convoy”.

Hodes said Malema and Ndlozi had made representations when they wanted to settle the matter out of court and that a copy of Zindzi's statement was attached to the representations.

Venter said he was not aware of Zindzi’s statement.

Prosecutor Michelle Hart objected to the statement being used in court as she said it was not made under oath. The court allowed the statement to be submitted as evidence.

In the statement read out to the court, Zindzi said Malema had been raised by Madikizela-Mandela and that she regarded him as her son.

“If Mr Malema was part of the family, he would have been with them in their vehicles,” Venter said when asked to comment on the statement.