Bail attempt by suspect in Nateniël Julies murder blocked due to busy magistrate

The bail bid by one of the three suspects in the murder of Eldorado Park teenager Nateniël Julies could not proceed on Thursday.

Sgt Vorster Netshiongolo, the third suspect in the murder, wanted to be released based on “new facts”.

But the Protea magistrate’s court in Soweto heard that the magistrate handling the case was dealing with urgent matters in Johannesburg.

State prosecutor Mzwandile Mrwabe told the court that he was not aware of the new facts that were expected to be presented.

Mrwabe said he met the defence team in chambers and asked for details in advance - but “up until now we are not aware of those new facts”.