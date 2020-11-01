South Africa

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani dies

01 November 2020 - 16:19 By Bhongo Jacob
Loyiso Pulumani
Loyiso Pulumani
Image: SUPPLIED

Senior Eastern Cape government spokesperson Loyiso “Loyd” Pulumani died at an East London hospital on Sunday morning.

Pulumani was the provincial department of education communications and media liaison manager at the time of his death.

His death was confirmed by provincial education MEC Fundile Gade after speaking to the family on Sunday.

“Pulumani passed on after a short sickness which led to him being admitted at the St Dominics Hospital [on Saturday] MEC Gade sends his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Pulumani,” the department said.

