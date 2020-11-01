New report cards will rank schools
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The days of a school being lauded as a top performer in the matric exams just because it achieved a 100% pass rate are numbered.
The department of basic education and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation are piloting a “grade 12 school report card” designed to provide a more comprehensive picture of each institution’s performance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.