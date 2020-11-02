Competition Appeal Court judge Dennis Davis set to retire

The 14th annual competition law, economic and policy conference starting on Tuesday will see the competition appeal court bidding farewell to its judge president, Dennis Davis.

Davis will retire after 21 years in the court.

He will address delegates during the virtual conference on Tuesday morning.

The conference, hosted by the Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal, will focus on the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the competition space and the challenges for competition regulation and enforcement during the pandemic and state of national disaster.

The competition commissioner said the conference marks another key milestone, the launch of the Digital Economy Report which addresses competition regulation in the digital economy.

