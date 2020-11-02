South Africa

Competition Appeal Court judge Dennis Davis set to retire

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
02 November 2020 - 20:23 By Ernest Mabuza
Dennis Davis is to retire.
Dennis Davis is to retire.
Image: Picture: PUXLEY MOKGATHO

The 14th annual competition law, economic and policy conference starting on Tuesday will see the competition appeal court bidding farewell to its judge president, Dennis Davis.

Davis will retire after 21 years in the court.

He will address delegates during the virtual conference on Tuesday morning.

The conference, hosted by the Competition Commission and the Competition Tribunal, will focus on the affect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the competition space and the challenges for competition regulation and enforcement during the pandemic and state of national disaster.

The competition commissioner said the conference marks another key milestone, the launch of the Digital Economy Report which addresses competition regulation in the digital economy.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Comair flexes its wings as Competition Tribunal approves merger

A relatively unknown company called Bidco has been given the green light to merge with troubled Kulula owner Comair after approval from the ...
News
3 days ago

Tribunal confirms order prohibiting Shoprite's exclusive lease agreements

The Competition Tribunal on Tuesday confirmed a consent agreement between the Competition Commission and Shoprite Checkers concerning exclusive lease ...
Business
2 weeks ago

Competition tribunal dismisses cartel case against I&J

Processed frozen food manufacturer Irvin & Johnson (I&J) has come out victorious in a case where they were accused of cartel conduct by the ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bentley & Maserati shipped illegally to Malawi: state in Shepherd Bushiri bail ... South Africa
  2. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  3. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  4. It’s Rodeo Drive or bust for 'uncouth' LA consul-general Thandile Sunduza News
  5. Durban businessman brutally murdered in home invasion South Africa

Latest Videos

Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
X