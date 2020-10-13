Tribunal confirms order prohibiting Shoprite's exclusive lease agreements

The Competition Tribunal on Tuesday confirmed a consent agreement between the Competition Commission and Shoprite Checkers concerning exclusive lease agreements with landlords in shopping centres.

In terms of the agreement, made an order of the tribunal, the retailer agreed to immediately stop enforcing exclusivity provisions in its long-term exclusive lease agreements with its landlords against small, medium and micro enterprises and speciality and limited line stores such as butcheries, bakeries, liquor stores and greengrocers.

The tribunal said in effect, this agreement stopped Shoprite from excluding competition from smaller suppliers such as spaza shops, supermarkets, greengrocers and butchers.

The smaller competitors will now have better access to letting space in shopping centres in which Shoprite-owned stores are located.

The consent agreement follows the release of the Grocery Retail Market Inquiry (GRMI) report in November 2019 which found, among others, that long-term exclusive lease agreements were widely prevalent in the grocery retail sector and impeded competition in the sector.