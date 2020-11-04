South Africa

No bail for pastor Timothy Omotoso

04 November 2020 - 11:31 By Staff reporter
Pastor Timothy Omotoso has lost another bid for bail. File image
Pastor Timothy Omotoso has lost another bid for bail. File image
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso on Wednesday lost his bid for bail.

The Port Elizabeth high court said no exceptional circumstances had been placed before the court to allow the granting of bail.

It was the third time Omotoso, 62, had applied for bail  since his April 2017 arrest.

Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, face 63 main and 34 alternative charges ranging from rape and sexual assault to human trafficking and racketeering.

HeraldLIVE

MORE:

Trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso wants inquest to probe trial delays

Rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso was back in court on Tuesday — this time to apply for bail and to bring two other ...
News
4 weeks ago

IN PICTURES | Flamboyant Pastor Timothy Omotoso is 'general' and foe

Alleged sex-pest pastor Timothy Omotoso is appearing in the Port Elizabeth High Court wearing flamboyant attire, carrying a Bible and being hailed as ...
News
1 year ago

Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary get bail of R200,000 each

The couple and their three co-accused face fraud and money laundering charges related to an investment scheme valued at about R102m.
News
33 minutes ago

Most read

  1. The bold and the hostile: Zondo loses patience with state capture witness News
  2. BMW 'ripped into pieces' in Joburg horror crash South Africa
  3. 'There's good evidence which links people': Texts bust Senzo Meyiwa case wide ... News
  4. G4S guards arrested for Florida cash heist, R3.2m recovered and R5 rifle found South Africa
  5. WATCH | Gang dressed in Fidelity jackets hijack and blow up cash van South Africa

Latest Videos

'Fat cakes' and SAA chaos: Zondo left frustrated by former board member ...
Bushiri bail bid postponed while supporters flock to court in Pretoria
X