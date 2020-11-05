COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | US records more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day after election
November 05 2020 08:58
UK to extend furlough scheme beyond Dec. as BOE pumps in 150bln pounds - The Sun
British finance minister Rishi Sunak will promise to keep the government's COVID-19 bailout schemes in place even after the lockdown ends on December 2, the Sun newspaper reported.
The newspaper said the Bank of England was expected to pump around 150 billion pounds ($194 billion) worth of extra money into the economy. A BoE decision is due at 0700 GMT.
Sunak is expected to announce that the 80 per cent furlough scheme will continue to be on offer in any area of the UK that faces the highest level of Covid restrictions - including Tier 3 areas of England. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds)
-REUTERS
November 05 2020 08:15
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.9 million, death toll at 1,222,441
More than 47.9 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,222,441 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS
November 05 2020 07:24
U.S. sets new record for increase in Covid-19 cases day after election
The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections and as hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients, according to a Reuters tally.
Nine states reported record one-day increases in cases on Wednesday: Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.
The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life, including a record number of voters mailing in their ballots in Tuesday's presidential election, whose outcome has yet to be decided.
In addition to rising cases, on Tuesday hospitalizations topped 50,000 for the first time in three months.
-REUTERS