DJs find their groove to raise funds for colleague's sick wife stranded in Dubai

A group of Cape Town DJs have turned a personal tragedy into a heartwarming rescue by raising almost R250,000 to help a colleague whose comatose wife is stranded overseas.

Cape Town DJ and MC Luwayne Bouwers, who performs as Luwayne Wonder, followed his wife Crystal to Dubai five years ago to pursue their careers.

However, their lives were turned upside down last month when Crystal suffered a brain haemorrhage just a week after the birth of their third daughter.

As a result, Bouwers last week went online to launch an urgent appeal for help, while his colleagues organised an online live-streaming music event for later this month.

To date the charity drive has raised R266,000 to cover the cost of transferring Crystal from the United Arab Emirates to a Cape Town hospital.