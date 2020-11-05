DJs find their groove to raise funds for colleague's sick wife stranded in Dubai
A group of Cape Town DJs have turned a personal tragedy into a heartwarming rescue by raising almost R250,000 to help a colleague whose comatose wife is stranded overseas.
Cape Town DJ and MC Luwayne Bouwers, who performs as Luwayne Wonder, followed his wife Crystal to Dubai five years ago to pursue their careers.
However, their lives were turned upside down last month when Crystal suffered a brain haemorrhage just a week after the birth of their third daughter.
As a result, Bouwers last week went online to launch an urgent appeal for help, while his colleagues organised an online live-streaming music event for later this month.
To date the charity drive has raised R266,000 to cover the cost of transferring Crystal from the United Arab Emirates to a Cape Town hospital.
“To put it very simply: my family and I need your help,” Bouwers wrote in his online appeal. “After suffering a brain haemorrhage on October 5, and undergoing brain surgery, my wife Crystal — currently still in a coma — is in need of rehabilitation and physical therapy to begin the journey of healing.
“But the stress and exorbitant costs of transferring her from a hospital in Dubai to one in Cape Town, is a weight that just cannot be shouldered alone. I am appealing to you, our community of family, friends, fellow DJs and colleagues in broadcast and entertainment arenas, to support our cause.”
His story, backed by a video posted from his Dubai home, prompted an outpouring of sympathy, particularly among the musical community who quickly scheduled a live event to raise funds.
“Many of us in the nightlife and entertainment world know Luwayne Wonder not only as the talented and charismatic DJ that he is, but as a man with a heart of gold and a superdad of three beautiful girls,” said a post introducing the gig.
Bouwers told TimesLIVE he had been inundated with messages of support since launching his appeal.
“I am alone here. There are times when I feel completely empty,” he said via WhatsApp. “My wife plays such a big role in my life. You will only know and understand that feeling when she is actually not around.
“Getting my story heard by thousands is a major help and that is what I need.”
Cape Town club owner Clinton Blanchard, who has hosted Bouwers at his venues, said he had been a popular DJ and master of ceremonies.
“He was a full-on entertainer. His wife got the opportunity to move over to the UAE with her company. He wanted to expand his abilities to see if he could cut it there on the international scene ... Then this tragedy just a week after the birth of their third daughter.”
Blanchard said the charity drive was aiming to raise R500,000 to cover the air transfer and initial medical costs in SA.
