'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive

Had she been a white woman and not a chairperson of the JG Zuma Foundation, she added, she would be living in peace without being hounded by the commission.

“Your investigators, together with the evidence leaders, may be doing something you are not aware of chairperson,” said Myeni.

“I feel there is a certain factional group that is being hunted. I am not guilty of anything but I am guilty by association of Jacob Zuma.

“In my journey as a successful and award-winning businesswoman, there has never been any black spot in my leadership style, but there has been so much political conspiracy theories about me - yet I am not a politician, I am a solid businesswoman,” said Myeni.

“There is a belief that if you are black you are a criminal and a belief that a certain faction in society that is associated with [former] president Zuma is corrupt.

“I wish I was a madam Venter, because by virtue of colour I would not be presumed guilty to prove my innocence. I am here as an innocent person.”

TimesLIVE