‘Forget about MTN8, Chiefs won’t come back against Pirates’ — Amakhosi super fan Machaka

Staunch Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka has described Amakhosi’s stuttering start to the season as “sad and disappointing”.

In an interview with TimesLIVE at FNB Stadium this week, Machaka said he doesn’t expect much from the club this season and that it will be a bonus if they qualify for the top eight.

He also said that Amakhosi fans must support coach Gavin Hunt as he is not in a position to sign his own players and that the club must forget about the Caf Champions League and focus domestically.

Machaka said he doesn't expect anything from Chiefs in terms of trophy success this season.

He blamed the players for embarrassing supporters with below-par performances and said he doesn’t believe that Amakhosi will overturn the 3-0 deficit against Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal on Sunday.