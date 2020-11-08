South Africa

Limpopo woman accuses pastor 'she trusted to heal' her of rape

08 November 2020 - 19:27
A pastor was on Sunday arrested following a rape of 20-year-old woman who was allegedly tricked during a consultation session outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.
Image: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

This is according to police spokesperson, Col Moatshe Ngoepe, who said a 33-year-old man who referred to himself as a pastor and traditional healer was arrested.

The rape occurred  in September at the home of the man.

“The victim allegedly visited this pastor/traditional healer for consultation and in the process, the suspect allegedly raped her. The victim became confused and terrified by the entire situation, realised at a later stage that she has been tricked and raped by the man she trusted to heal her.

“The victim reported the matter to the police on Saturday and a case of rape was opened. The initial investigations started, the suspect was traced and arrested this afternoon,” said Ngoepe.

Provincial police commissioner Lt Gen Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident.

“This is a clear indication that there are some men who are stubborn and refusing to heed to the clarion call by all walks of life regarding the scourge of gender-based violence but as the police, we will continue to work hard to protect the vulnerable women and children within our communities from these sexual predators who take advantage of them because of their social status,” said Ledwaba.

 

TimesLIVE

