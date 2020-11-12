South Africa

Police brutality victims launch R100m class suit

Scores maimed during protests in Mpumalanga last year

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
12 November 2020 - 10:21
David Tshabangu, 41, from Kwaggafontein was shot with rubber bullets by police during a service delivery protest in 2019.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A former security guard who lost his left eye after being shot at by cops during a protest is among 50 people who have lodged civil lawsuits against the police for a combined R100m in claims.

Jabu Molamu, 31, from Kwaggafontein in Mpumalanga, is suing the state for R5m for loss of income, emotional trauma and injuries he suffered.

Molamu is forced to rely on a disability grant to make ends meet after he was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet during service delivery protests that turned violent in April last year.

