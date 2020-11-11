Brackenfell protests: EFF slams DA for comparing it to Nazis

The EFF on Tuesday condemned remarks made by the DA when it likened the red berets to “the Nazis”.

This after EFF supporters went to Brackenfell High in Cape Town on Monday to protest against alleged racism at the school.

Last week, the Sunday Times Daily reported that racial tensions broke out at the school after some parents hosted a private matric ball attended exclusively by white pupils and two teachers from the school. The EFF demanded the firing of the two teachers.

The provincial education department told TimesLIVE this week that the school should not be held responsible for the event as it had been organised by parents. The school had cancelled its official matric ball because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In videos shared online, EFF protesters were confronted by angry parents and residents which led to violent confrontations and the arrest of at least one person.