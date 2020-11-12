South Africa

Swimming banned at some Durban beaches after heavy rain

12 November 2020 - 10:56
Swimming has been banned at some Durban beaches after heavy rain which turned the water murky and increased the chance of shark attacks.
Incessant rain has forced Durban to prohibit swimming at some beaches because the murky water could increase the risk of shark attacks.

“In the interest of safety for residents and tourists, northern and southern beaches have been closed following heavy down pours in the past two days, resulting in murky sea waters.

“Central beaches have not been affected and remain open,” said eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

He said swimming was prohibited at the affected beaches “as the risk of shark attack might increase”.

“Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning unwaveringly.

“Residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach such as jogging on the sand, walking, running, yoga and other healthy lifestyle exercises. 

“Lifeguards are on site to monitor and ensure there are no drownings on the beaches that are open.”

He said law enforcement was doing regular patrols to enforce the prohibition on swimming.

Mayisela said the municipality would notify residents when it was safe to swim again.

